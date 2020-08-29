OTTAWA -- An Orleans home sells for $252,000 over the asking price, shoppers flock to the second largest Costco in Canada, and something is buzzing at an old church near Brockville.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories in Ottawa this week.

Stories circulated on social media this week about homes selling for $100,000 over asking price in Ottawa this summer.

This week, an Orleans home that had been on the market for less than a week sold for $252,000 over the listing price.

The four-bedroom home on Saphir Avenue sold for $1.1 million.

Re/Max Hallmark Pilon Group Realty says potential buyers got creative with their offers, including hand-written letters delivered to the mailbox and photos in front of the house included with the offer.

Canada's second largest Costco Wholesale warehouse opened at 1405 Blair Place in Gloucester on Thursday.

The 161,000 square-foot location includes a variety of speciality departments, including an on-site bakery, fresh meat, optical centre, and a gas station with 24 pumps.

The new Costco warehouse is 33 per cent larger than the previous location. The largest Costco Warehouse club in Canada is located in St. John's, Newfoundland.

As students prepare to go back to school, Ottawa's medical officer of health warns there are concerning signs about COVID-19 in Ottawa.

"Well we're in a time right now where we're starting to see signs of another uptick in cases in Ottawa," said Dr. Etches on Thursday afternoon during an interview with CTV News Ottawa.

"That happened in July where we saw cases rise again and they came back down as people adopted more mask wearing and reminded themselves about keeping two metres from others."

During Wednesday's Council meeting, Dr. Etches said that close household contacts with confirmed cases of COVID-19 has been the biggest factor for COVID-19 transmission in Ottawa this month.

"I think on a whole, is where people come within two metres of others without masks being used," said Dr. Etches.

"We are not seeing outbreaks in settings where people are wearing masks."

Dr. Etches said Ottawa Public Health had found no COVID-19 outbreaks linked to restaurants, bars, gyms and riding on OC Transpo buses and trains.

On Friday night, CTV News Ottawa learned two employees at The Keg in the ByWard Market tested positive for COVID-19. Ottawa Public Health is conducting contract tracing to determine the source of the cases.

When John and Tina Keeley of Woodstock, Ont. purchased an old church south of Spencerville, it was an item checked off their bucket list.

"We brought the property as-is, so we knew there were going to be issues, but we didn't realize the size of the beehive," said Tina Keeley.

Craig Theriault of Red Barn Naturals said the bee colony in the church was "six to eight feet in height as far as comb size and about sever layers thick."

The Keeley's have set up a GoFundMe page to help with the expense of removing the bees.

There's still three weeks left in summer, but the Farmers' Almanac is already forcing us to look ahead to winter.

The 2020-21 Winter Outlook declares the upcoming winter the "Winter of the Great Divide."

If you like snow, then you should head out to western Quebec and Ontario, where snowier-than-normal conditions are forecast," sad the Canadian Farmers' Almanac.

"Near normal temperatures" are expected across Quebec west to central Ontario.