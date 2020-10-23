OTTAWA -- The Beer Store on Tenth Line Road in Orleans will reopen on Saturday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release, the Beer Store says an employee at its store at 2276 Tenth Line Rd. tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee last worked on Monday, Oct. 19.

"The Beer Store is working in consultation with Ottawa Public Health and has closed this store location," said the Beer Store in a statement Friday evening.

"It will re-open on Saturday, Oct. 24."

The Beer Store says all potentially affected employees will self-isolate and monitor for any symptoms of COVID-19.

The Beer Store also implemented its full COVID-19 cleaning protocol at the Tenth Line Road store, including a thorough disinfectant deep cleaning.

All employees are required to wear face masks at the Beer Store.