

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





Bed bugs have been located at a federal government building in Gatineau.

A note sent to employees at 22 Eddy St. said the bed bugs were observed at a workstation on the 8th floor.

It's unclear when the bed bugs were found, but the note said "pest control intervention" was conducted on the 6th and 8th floors Tuesday evening.

The note said it's considered an isolated case, but the building will be monitored until further notice.

"The necessary measures have been initiated to eliminate any possibility of insect propagation," building manager BGIS said in a statement.

More to come.