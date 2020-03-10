OTTAWA -- Complete steaming and chemical treatment has been completed at Les Terrasses de la Chaudiere in Gatineau after bed bugs were discovered.

Public Services and Procurement Canada says a bed bug was discovered on Feb. 26 on the 22 floor of the building at 10 Wellington Street. No other bed bugs were found in the area that day.

A statement on PSPC’s website says a K9 inspection on March 4 detected the “presence of bedbug activity” on the 21, 22, 23 and 24 floors.

PSPC says pest management experts have recommended the following actions on the four floors:

Complete steaming and chemical treatment on Friday, March 6

Installation of traps 5 days after the steam and chemical treatment

Weekly inspections of all installed traps

Additional round of steaming and chemical treatment three weeks after the inspection of traps

Weekly inspections of all installed traps for a period of three weeks.

Les Terrasses de la Chaudiere was built in 1978, and is the long-standing headquarters for Indigenous Services Canada, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, Canadian Heritage, the CRTC and the Canadian Transportation Agency.

Bed bugs were discovered at several federal government buildings last year. The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada building in Gatineau was partially shut down in October due to bed bugs.