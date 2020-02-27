OTTAWA -- Nine years after enjoying BeaverTails on their first date, the tasty treat was used as a prop for an engagement proposal in the ByWard Market.

Shannel Girard and Jesse Kempffer enjoyed BeaverTails on the Rideau Canal Skateway during their first date on Feb. 26, 2011.

On Wednesday, Kempffer got staff at the BeaverTails stand in the ByWard Market to write “will you marry me?” on a treat ordered for Girard.

As she looked at the BeaverTail with the question, Kempffer dropped to one knee to propose.

She said yes!

“I thought we were just going out for dinner, coming for BeaverTails like we always do. So it was definitely a surprise,” said Girard.

Kempffer admitted he only slept two hours the night before his proposal.