OTTAWA -- Ottawa is set to enjoy a beautiful Wednesday before more snow and cold return to wrap up the week.

Environment Canada says the city can expect a mix of sun and cloud with an afternoon high of plus 1.

Snow is expected to return to the capital starting early Thursday morning. About 5 centimetres could pile up throughout the day as the temperature falls to minus 7 in the afternoon.

Friday could be very cold with a high temperature of minus 16 amid a chance of flurries.

The Family Day weekend - which is the final weekend of Winterlude - could see high temperatures ranging from minus 5 to zero. There is a chance of flurries in the forecast for Sunday.