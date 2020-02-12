Beautiful Wednesday before snow and cold return
Published Wednesday, February 12, 2020 7:00AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, February 12, 2020 7:03AM EST
OTTAWA -- Ottawa is set to enjoy a beautiful Wednesday before more snow and cold return to wrap up the week.
Environment Canada says the city can expect a mix of sun and cloud with an afternoon high of plus 1.
Snow is expected to return to the capital starting early Thursday morning. About 5 centimetres could pile up throughout the day as the temperature falls to minus 7 in the afternoon.
Friday could be very cold with a high temperature of minus 16 amid a chance of flurries.
The Family Day weekend - which is the final weekend of Winterlude - could see high temperatures ranging from minus 5 to zero. There is a chance of flurries in the forecast for Sunday.