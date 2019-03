Zach McGibbon, 580 CFRA





CFRA's Matt Harris has reached his goal of 10,000 meals for the Ottawa Mission.

The $34,700 goal was reached last night after Shopify COO Harley Finkelstein made a $1900 donation.

Harris won't be shaving his beard today, he's already committed to appearances with the half-beard.

The beard shaving will happen on the Friday edition of CFRA's The Morning Rush.

You can still donate here