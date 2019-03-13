

Do you know how many hairs there are in an average beard? About 10 thousand.

For Matt Harris, producer for CFRA’s The Morning Rush, that number has turned into a fundraising goal for the ‘Beards of Hope’ campaign.

For every hair in his beard, he’s aiming to raise $3.47, which is what it costs to provide a meal for someone in need at the Ottawa Mission. That’s a fundraising goal of $34,700.

When the campaign reached $25,000 on Wednesday morning, Matt shaved half of his beard off. He’s planning to shave the other half when he reaches his ultimate goal.

Yes: right now, he’s walking around with half his beard.

Some of the Ottawa Mission’s staff will be donating their beards to the cause as well.

You can donate to the ‘Beards of Hope’ campaign at this link.