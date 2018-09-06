

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A small black bear has been tranquilized in a backyard in the ByWard Market.

The bear spent four hours in a tree located in the backyard of a home in the area of St. Patrick and Parent St. Ottawa Police and NCC Conservation Officers were coming up with a plan to safely remove the bird.

A witness tells CTV Morning Live they spotted the bear in the area of St. Patrick and Dalhousie around 3:45 a.m.

The bear was tranquilized by NCC Conservation Officers around 8:30 a.m. Ottawa Fire is being called in to help get the bear out of the tree.

Officials estimate the bear is 18 months to 2-years-old. It's unclear how the bear was able to wander into the market.

