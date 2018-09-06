Bear tranqulized in ByWard Market
Published Thursday, September 6, 2018 5:59AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 6, 2018 8:41AM EDT
A small black bear has been tranquilized in a backyard in the ByWard Market.
The bear spent four hours in a tree located in the backyard of a home in the area of St. Patrick and Parent St. Ottawa Police and NCC Conservation Officers were coming up with a plan to safely remove the bird.
A witness tells CTV Morning Live they spotted the bear in the area of St. Patrick and Dalhousie around 3:45 a.m.
The bear was tranquilized by NCC Conservation Officers around 8:30 a.m. Ottawa Fire is being called in to help get the bear out of the tree.
Officials estimate the bear is 18 months to 2-years-old. It's unclear how the bear was able to wander into the market.
