

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A small black bear has been tranquilized and removed from a backyard in the ByWard Market.

The bear spent four hours in a tree located in the backyard of a home in the area of St. Patrick and Parent St.

A witness tells CTV Morning Live they spotted the bear in the area of St. Patrick and Dalhousie around 3:45 a.m.

The bear was tranquilized by NCC Conservation Officers around 8:30 a.m. Ottawa Fire is being called in to help get the bear out of the tree.

Ottawa Bylaw says the bear will be transported back to its "natural habitat."

Officials estimate the bear is 18 months to 2-years-old. It's unclear how the bear was able to wander into the market.

CTV Morning Live, CTV Ottawa and News Talk 580 CFRA will have more information as it becomes available.

JUST IN: We have a photo of the bear in the ByWard Market #ottnews pic.twitter.com/1vhF8za074 — CTVMorningLiveOttawa (@CTVOttMornLive) September 6, 2018

The bear has been contained and will be transported back to its natural habitat. Thank you @NCC_CCN and @OttawaPolice #ottnews #ottcity pic.twitter.com/0wFMhjkbGG