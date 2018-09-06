

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Police believe they have contained a roaming bear in the ByWard Market.

A witness tells CTV Morning Live they spotted the bear in the area of St. Patrick and Dalhousie around 3:45 a.m.

Police closed Murray St and St. Patrick St. while they search for the bear.

Ottawa Police tell CTV Morning Live they are waiting for the Ministry of Natural Resources to arrive on scene to tranqulize the bear.

