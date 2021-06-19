OTTAWA -- Beach season is officially underway in the capital.

Ottawa's four public beaches opened for the season on Saturday, with lifeguards on duty daily from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The public beaches are located at Mooney's Bay, Westboro, Britannia and Petrie Island.

Ottawa Public Health will conduct regular water quality testing at the four beaches. You can check the water quality results daily on the city's website.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city and public health have implemented the following prevention measures:

Enhanced cleaning measures for beach washrooms

Extra comfort stations (portable toilets)

Sanitization stations

Exterior hand-washing stations

GATINEAU PARK

The beaches in Gatineau Park are also open for the season.

The NCC says lifeguards will be on duty at the park's beaches from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until September 6. Lifeguards are on duty at Leamy Lake from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Also starting this weekend, parking fees will be in effect at beaches, boat launches and Mackenzie King Estate in Gatineau Park.