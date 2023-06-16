Beach season begins! Beaches in Ottawa and Gatineau open for the summer this weekend

Beach season kicks off in the national capital region this weekend.

Both the city of Ottawa and National Capital Commission beaches will officially open this weekend, with lifeguards on duty at all beaches.

NCC Beaches

Starting Friday, lifeguards will be on duty daily at NCC beaches in Gatineau Park and at Leamy Lake.

Lifeguards will be on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the O'Brien, Blanchet, Breton, Parent and La Peche Lake beaches. Lifeguards will be on duty at Leamy Lake beach from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Smith Beach is closed for the summer due to the rehabilitation of the Philippe Lake campground.

Today is the start of NCC beach season! 🏖



🧪 Water quality is good or excellent for swimming

🅿️ Fees in effect at beach parking lots in Gatineau Park and Leamy Lake

⚠️ Reminder that Smith Beach is closed due to the rehabilitation of the Philippe Lake campground this summer pic.twitter.com/GN0JDlBLgl — Gatineau Park (@NCC_GatPark) June 16, 2023

Ottawa Beaches

Lifeguards will be on duty at Ottawa's beaches starting on Saturday.

Lifeguards will be on duty at Mooney's Bay, Britannia and Petrie Island daily between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The city of Ottawa says there will be no lifeguard supervision at Westboro Beach this summer as construction continues at the west end beach. A section of the beach is open for unsupervised swimming at the beach.

Ottawa Public Health will be conducting daily water quality testing for the presence of E-coli bacteria at supervised beaches this summer.

Here are the locations of the Ottawa beaches:

Petrie Island Beach – 727 Tweedle Road

Britannia Beach – 2805 Carling Avenue

Mooney's Bay Beach – 2926 Riverside Drive