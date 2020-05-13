OTTAWA -- You will be able to enjoy a day at the beach this summer, if the Ontario Government allows the beaches to open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recreation, Cultural and Facility Services General Manager Dan Chenier told Council that the City of Ottawa plans to open three municipal beaches this summer – Mooney’s Bay, Westboro and Petrie Island.

“If the province will allow it, we are making plans to be able to open beaches,” Chenier said.

“We were planning to do that, balancing out the fact that people will gather there during heat waves and balancing the real danger of drowning and mass gatherings there – thinking the sites should be supervised.”

Chenier says signs will be placed at the beaches to encourage physical distancing and other measures recommended by the Ontario Government and Ottawa Public Health to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Britannia Beach is scheduled to be closed this summer for dredging work.

Tennis courts

Residents will also be able to play a tennis match when the Ontario Government lifts the restrictions banning the use of amenities at parks.

Chenier told Council that city staff will install the nets as soon as the province says game on.