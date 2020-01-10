It's a cold -9C at 5 a.m. in Ottawa with a wind chill of -15 but expect a sharp rise to 6 degrees Celcius today. Periods of snow and rain are expected Friday morning. Periods of rain or drizzle will continue through the night with an overnight low of 5C.

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for eastern Ontario and western Quebec. In Gatineau, Ottawa, Renfrew, Barry's Bay and Pembroke area you will see freezing rain and ice pellets that will make travelling on roadways hazardous. It will continue through Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Closer to the Seaway, including Cornwall, Brockville, Bon Echo Park, South Frontenac and the Kawarthas, light rain and drizzle will be heavy as the temperature fluctuates and freezing rain accumulation is expected to result in significant ice accumulation. Strong winds will also be part of the system, gusting up to 70 km/h on Sunday morning. Watch for weighted down tree branches and power lines, power outages could happen.

The system is quite large so there is some uncertainty in the location of freezing rain, snowfall and ice pellet accumulation. More warnings may be issued later today and into the weekend.

You are advised to follow all alerts and take caution if you have to travel throughout the weekend.