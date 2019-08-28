

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A part of one of the city’s LRT stations is opening to the public Wednesday, but not for the Confederation Line.



Transit Commission Chair Coun. Allan Hubley says Trillium Line riders will now get their train from inside Bayview Station, at the lower level.

Tomorrow at Bayview Station: O-Train Line 2 platform will be permanently moving inside the new station. Use the north underpass entrance to access the platform at the station’s lower level. Signage and @OC_Transpo staff on site if you need assistance. https://t.co/bdF2Chvf4E pic.twitter.com/jmxE1dfI28 — Allan Hubley (@AllanHubley_23) August 27, 2019



Riders will use the north underpass to gain access to the platforms. They’ll pass the fare gates and ticket machines before catching the southbound Line 2 from the lower level of the new station.



Signage will be in place telling riders where to go.



Bus service at Bayview Station will not change but the stops are being renamed from 1A and 2A to A and B, respectively.



The east-west Confederation Line is set to open to the public Sept. 14, 2019.