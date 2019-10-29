The union representing the majority of Federal Employees is campaigning today to have urgent health and safety concerns addressed after claiming to have found a bat, mice and bed bugs inside a Federal Government building.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) says it will be releasing a video of a bat caught on tape at Terrasses de la Chaudiere (TDLC) on Eddy St. in Gatineau.

In a press release, PSAC says department management in the complex was notified of the concerns in the summer. In August, PSAC says its members met with officials from Public Services and Procurement Canada, the department responsible for the government's internal servicing and administration.

Following that meeting, PSAC says some steps were taken but members are still asking for the creation of a joint committee between union members and government officials to monitor the situation going forward.

“We need them to take the health and safety of our members at TDLC seriously, and set up a forum where we stop working in (bat-infested) silos and can finally start working together to get things done,” said Andrew Shaver, Union of National Employees (UNE) National Executive Vice President.

PSAC and its members will be drawing attention to the issue outside the Corner of Eddy and Portage in Gatineau where photos are videos are expected to be released.