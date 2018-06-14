

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa soccer fans can enjoy an alcoholic beverage while watching some morning matches during the FIFA World Cup.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has announced that until July 15, bars will be allowed to begin serving alcohol at 9 a.m. The extension of hours will apply to licensed establishments across Ontario.

The commission says It will be up to individual businesses to decide whether to begin serving at 9 a.m.

The closing service time of 2 a.m. will remain unchanged during the World Cup.

On Facebook, the Heart & Crown confirmed its bars in the ByWard Market, Barrhaven and on Preston Street will open at 9 a.m. during the tournament. The Senate Tavern says it will start serving alcohol at both its Bank St. and Clarence Street locations at 9 a.m.

Some World Cup matches are scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. during the first week and a half of the World Cup.

Round of 16 and quarterfinal matches will begin at 10 a.m.