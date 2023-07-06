Barrhaven vehicle theft suspect sought by police

Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted in relation to a vehicle theft in Barrhaven on May 25.

Police say a man got into an unoccupied vehicle that was idling in the 3100 block of Strandherd Drive and drove the vehicle to the 1100 block of Heron Road. They allege he used a credit card found in the vehicle to make purchases.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s with a medium build, brown hair and beard. He was wearing a white hoodie with black accents, black patterned pants and a baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222 ext. 6561 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.