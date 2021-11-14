OTTAWA -- A crackdown on speeding in Barrhaven Saturday night ended with more than two dozen tickets, Ottawa police said.

In a tweet, the police said officers issued 28 speeding tickets Saturday, as well as one for stunt driving to a driver caught going 111 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

Stunt driving tickets come with an automatic 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impound.

Police said drivers were also ticketed for not having insurance and for unnecessary noise.

This comes one week after officers issued seven stunt driving tickets and 35 speeding tickets in Barrhaven.

Ottawa police say they have ticketed 300 per cent more stunt drivers so far this year than they did in all of 2019.