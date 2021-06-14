OTTAWA -- A section of Earl Mulligan Drive in Barrhaven is closed because a black bear was spotted in the area.

Ottawa police say the bear has settled into a resident's back yard. Earl Mulligan Drive is closed between Woodroffe Avenue and Woodgate Way while the bear remains loose.

A bear has settled into a resident's backyard in Barrhaven. Earl Mulligan is closed between Woodroffe/Woodgate to keep the area safe and limit disturbance to the bear. The bear appears to be injured and we are awaiting input and expertise from Ontario Natural Resources for further direction.

OC Transpo says Route 171 is being detoured because of the bear sighting.

Routes 171 both directions in the area of Woodroffe/Earl Mulligan due to a bear.

This is the second suburban bear sighting in as many days. On Sunday, a bear was spotted in a field in Stittsville near Fernbank Road and Terry Fox Drive and later near Terry Fox Drive and Eagleson Road.

It is unclear at this time if the bear spotted in Barrhaven Monday morning is same bear or a different one.

Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources offers the following tips if you encounter a bear:

Slowly back away while keeping the bear in sight and wait for it to leave

If the bear does not leave, throw objects, wave your arms and make noise with a whistle or air horn

Prepare to use bear spray

If you are near a building or vehicle get inside as a precaution

Drop any food you may be carrying and slowly move away

If a bear is in a tree, leave it alone. Leave the area. The bear will come down when it feels safe

The ministry says if you encounter a bear, do not run, climb a tree or swim and do not attempt to feed the animal.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.