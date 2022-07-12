No one was injured when a barn burned to the ground in rural south Ottawa on Tuesday.

The fire on 9th Line between Castor and Marionville roads in Osgoode broke out just before noon.

Ottawa firefighters rushed to the scene and found the building engulfed in flames. There were two tractors, other farming equipment and oil tanks inside, and two large diesel tanks on the side.

The roof began to collapse and crews had to set up exclusion zones to stay safe because of the danger to firefighters.

No one was inside the barn at the time of the fire.

After getting the blaze under control around 12:25, firefighters remained at the scene removing items and checking for hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.