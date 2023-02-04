Barefoot escape after one of three overnight fires in Ottawa
Ottawa firefighters responded to three fires overnight as extreme cold gripped the capital.
A family on Kittiwake Drive in Stittsville escaped their home barefoot early Saturday morning after a fire broke out.
Ottawa Fire Services reported the fire just before 5:30 a.m. and said a second alarm was called because of the cold.
The family had escaped into the back yard without any boots on but couldn't make it around front because of the flames, OFS said in a tweet. Firefighters were able to rescue them and begin treating them for frostbite in one of the fire trucks that arrived. Ottawa paramedics said four patients were treated and released at the scene. Some minor smoke inhalation was also treated.
Earlier, at around 3:20 a.m., an alarm sounded at Algonquin College residence on Navaho Drive. Firefighters found smoke on the first floor and were able to extinguish a fire. Students sheltered in a nearby campus building while crews were working. No injuries were reported.
At around 2 a.m., a fire was reported in an apartment building on Daly Avenue. It was found in a bedroom and quickly extinguished. The building was evacuated and residents were sheltered in an OC Transpo bus. One person was injured.
