'Barbenheimer' fever hits Ottawa as Barbie and Oppenheimer open in theatres

It is a massive summer blockbuster weekend at the movies. Two highly hyped and anticipated films are now out in theatres everywhere, including in Ottawa.

It’s a perfect storm for Hollywood, creating a wave of excitement. The 'Barbenheimer' phenomenon is here, with blockbuster films 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' opening on the same day.

"We’re very eager to see the movies," Raphael Racine said, dressed up with Sarah Komendat to see the two movies.

Komendat dressed as Barbie, and Rachine going to see the movies at Cineplex Scotiabank Theatre in Gloucester as Oppenheimer.

With two massive films out at the same time, which one do you choose to see?

"'Barbie' first, and 'Oppenheimer' at 6," the two said.

Guests at the theatre to watch 'Barbie' were easy to spot, with many wearing pink.

"It’s an event, have to dress for the occasion," says one person about to see 'Barbie.'

Each movie has a different theme, but many seem to be eager to see both.

"I guess just because of the hype of it. They both just look so interesting, based on one being a true story and the other one just being a made up one," Sheena Lubitz said, shortly after seeing Barbie.

"Why not have both? Why not have comedy and serious at the same time."

"I saw 'Oppenheimer' yesterday, so now I’m going to see 'Barbie' and kind of cheer myself up after that," says Gavin.

"These movies are appealing to people of both audiences," says Shane Bennett, Cineplex Scotiabank general manager. "One thing we’ve noticed right away is that a lot of people are buying tickets for both films, and they’re going to spend about five or six hours of their day here. So yeah, it’s really transcended - it’s become a whole experience for people."

Bennett says ticket presales have done quite well, with many showings near capacity.

"We’ve added more shows, so there are still tickets available but it’s been absolutely phenomenal."

"It’s a movie event like no other; they don’t come around very often. This is one that everybody kind of gets excited about, it’s a bit of a cultural moment," Mr. Hollywood Matt Demers said.

"I love it."

The question is whether either movie is worth the hype.

"It was so good, everything about it. It was really funny and it was really sweet," said one guest after seeing 'Barbie.'

"It’s worth the watch, old and young," says another patron.

Audiences also appreciate 'Oppenheimer.'

"I thought it was really good, interesting take on the science and everything."