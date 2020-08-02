GATINEAU, QC. -- Nine people have been displaced from their homes in Gatineau after a fire spread from a barbecue on a sunny afternoon.

Gatineau Fire said in a press release that they were called to a home on rue de Castillon at 12:07 p.m. Saturday on reports that a fire had spread from a backyard barbecue to two adjacent bungalows.

Everyone was able to evacuate the area before firefighters arrived; however, one person was reported hurt. The extent of their injuries is not known.

Fire officials say nine people are now displaced, with six of them in the care of the Red Cross.

The fire did an estimated $142,000 in damage.