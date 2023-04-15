Barbecue blaze prompts safety reminder from Ottawa Fire

A fire that spread from a barbecue to the deck of a nearby home is prompting Ottawa Fire Services to share some safety reminders this weekend.

Firefighters were called to a home on Netley Circle just after 7:20 p.m. Friday when flames from a barbecue spread. The fire was extinguished in about four minutes, OFS said, and did not spread inside the home. No injuries were reported.

With the warm, sunny weather in Ottawa this week, OFS is reminding people who are firing up the grill for the first time this season to take these steps:

Clean: Use a pipe cleaner or wire to ensure burner ports are free of rust, dirt, spider webs, or other debris. Check: Examine the hose leading from the tank to the burners. Replace it if it's cracked or damaged. Test: Find leaks by applying a 50/50 solution of water and dish soap to propane cylinder connections and hoses. If bubbles appear, tighten the connection and/or replace the damage parts and retest.

Residents are reminded to clean their barbecues regularly to prevent grease buildup, which could start a grease fire. Barbecues should also be kept away from wooden fences, vinyl siding or anything else that could catch fire, especially at the back, where hot gases escape.

KITCHEN FIRE QUICKLY EXTINGUISHED

The barbecue fire was one of two fires that Ottawa firefighters extinguished Friday.

Firefighters were called earlier in the day to a home on Bowbank Street for a kitchen fire. A pot on the stove was ablaze, but a four-minute response time got the fire out and kept it from spreading.

No injuries were reported in this case.

