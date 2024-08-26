Bancroft, Ont. man arrested for assaulting police officer

A 30-year-old man from Bancroft, Ont. was arrested twice last week for failing to allegedly failing to comply with police during a traffic stop and for later assaulting a peace officer.

Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to a report of a vehicle trespassing on private property on Thursday shortly after 5 p.m.

The vehicle was reported to have driven onto the property. When the owner went to investigate, the vehicle was driven towards the owner before driving away.

Police found the vehicle a short time later and conducted a traffic stop, provincial police say.

OPP say the driver refused to comply with a sobriety test and was arrested for failure or refusal to comply with demand.

The man was later released from custody, but while waiting the arrival of a tow truck, police say he allegedly assaulted a peace officer.

An OPP spokesperson said in an email the officer was not injured.

The man was held in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on Monday.

Bancroft is located approximately 220 kilometres west of Ottawa.