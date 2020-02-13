Bad weather affecting flights at Ottawa Airport
Newstalk 580 CFRA Published Thursday, February 13, 2020 6:06PM EST
Expect some delays tonight if you are heading down to the Ottawa International Airport.
The airport says bad weather coming from the east is affecting flights coming to and from Ottawa.
Many flights heading to Toronto, Montreal, and Halifax are already experiencing some delays.
For more information on flight delays and cancellations, you can head to the Ottawa Airport’s website: https://yow.ca/en#
