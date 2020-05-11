OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say it was a “bad start for a Monday” for a driver from North Gower stopped going 85 kilometres an hour over the posted speed limit.

A 23-year-old is charged with stunt driving after being stopped on the Queensway at Maitland.

The OPP says the driver was caught travelling at 185 kilometres an hour on Highway 417 Monday morning.

In a tweet, the OPP says “driver in a rush – forgot work boots at home.”

23 yr old driver from North Gower c/w stunt driving after being caught at 185km/hr on #Hwy417 at Maitland by an #OttawaOPP member. Car and DL gone for 7 days, plus court date. Driver in a rush-forgot work boots at home. Bad start for a Monday! #SlowDown #otttraffic ^bd pic.twitter.com/vRsIhyWC2I — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) May 11, 2020

Under Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act, a charge of stunt driving includes an automatic licence suspension and vehicle impoundment for seven days.