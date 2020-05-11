'Bad start for a Monday': OPP says driver caught going 185 km/h on Queensway
Published Monday, May 11, 2020 10:48AM EDT
OPP file image.
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say it was a “bad start for a Monday” for a driver from North Gower stopped going 85 kilometres an hour over the posted speed limit.
A 23-year-old is charged with stunt driving after being stopped on the Queensway at Maitland.
The OPP says the driver was caught travelling at 185 kilometres an hour on Highway 417 Monday morning.
In a tweet, the OPP says “driver in a rush – forgot work boots at home.”
Under Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act, a charge of stunt driving includes an automatic licence suspension and vehicle impoundment for seven days.