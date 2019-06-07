

Lastman’s Bad Boy Superstore is coming to Kingston this summer; creating 50 jobs at its new 30,000 square foot location.

Nobody is happier in all of Kingston than Dorothy O'Reilly

“I got a job, I got job. Yeah, July 3. That's all I can tell you,” said O’Reilly who was Bad Boy Kingston’s first official hire at a job fair Friday morning.

The mother of 2 was looking four years for full-time work, brought to tears after being offered a position.

“I wanted to cry, I really did. I just want to cry,” said O’Reilly, “I'm going to go out in the car and cry.”

O’Reilly is one of hundreds of candidates who walked through the doors of the job fair which continues through Saturday.

“Very tough trying to find a full time job,” said Ricky Fletcher, who recently moved to Kingston from Toronto to find work. “There's not much jobs here so when companies do come here it's making opportunities for people to get jobs,” said Fletcher.

Krystal Mouck, of Kingston, applied for a job in the warehouse. For Mouck, a full-time job would help pay the bills.

“With the job it would definitely help with financial times,” said Mouck.

Randy Whalen, 60, is close to retirement and looking for a job after other opportunities didn’t pan out.

“All for being busy, that cabin fever sets in pretty quick when you're not doing anything,” said Whalen.

More than 50 jobs are coming to Kingston where the RioCan shopping centre will see ⁦@LastmansBadBoy⁩ open its first superstore in Eastern Ontario in August with plans for Ottawa next year ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ pic.twitter.com/OCjt0yqqGO — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) June 7, 2019

Blayne Lastman is the chairman and CEO of Lastman’s Bad Boy; the company, started by Blayne's father Mel Lastman, opened its first store in the Toronto area in 1966.

“The lowest prices, good old fashioned service and I mean we are going to beat everybody. Do not buy furniture, do not buy appliances, do not buy electronics, Bad Boy is coming to town,” said Lastman.

The Kingston location will be the first Bad Boy store in Eastern Ontario with plans for expansion to Ottawa next summer.

“It's the fastest growing part of the country, we love Eastern Ontario. We just made a major, major deal for transportation, we're ready!" said Lastman.