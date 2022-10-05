Bacon & Apple Wrapped Pork Tenderloin

Serves: 4

Ready In: 45 minutes

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Bake Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

6 slices bacon

1 apple thinly sliced

1 pork tenderloin (454g)

Salt & pepper, to taste

3 oz goat cheese (about 2/3 cup), at room temperature 1 (3-lb.)

1 cup chopped arugula or spinach

Cooking Instructions:

On roasting tray/pan, lay down 6 slices bacon side by side.

Top with single layer apple slices.

Holding knife flat and parallel to cutting board, cut horizontally through center of pork loin, cutting to, but not through, other side. Open flat, as you would a book. Starting at the center seam, cut horizontally through each half, cutting to, but not through, other side. Open flat on either side. Place pork between 2 sheets of plastic wrap; pound to an even 1/2-inch thickness using a meat mallet or small, heavy skillet. Remove plastic wrap; place on top of apples and bacon.

Season with salt and pepper. Spread goat cheese evenly over top; add arugula. Roll up pork jelly-roll fashion; be sure it is firmly wrapped with the bacon. Insert meat thermometer.

Bake at 375F unitl internal temperature reaches 145F

Place pork on a cutting board; let stand 15 minutes. Slice pork into 12 slices; serve with roasted vegetables.