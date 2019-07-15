

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The Backstreet Boys closed out the 25th edition of RBC Ottawa Bluesfest.

The largest crowd of the 10-day festival packed LeBreton Flats to watch the group perform a two-hour show as part of their DNA World Tour.

At the end of the set, AJ McLean, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough performed the encore in REDBLACKS jerseys.

Ottawa Bluesfest Executive Director Mark Monahan told CTV News at Six “we’ve been very lucky” with Bluesfest this year, adding the weather Gods smiled on the festival.

Monahan says as the clean-up begins at LeBreton Flats, the focus will now shift to finding headliners for next year’s festival.