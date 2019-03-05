

CTV Ottawa





The Backstreet Boys, The Killers and Eric Church are some of the biggest names set to headline at this year's edition of Bluesfest.

Organizers announcing the lineup of their 25th anniversary Tuesday at midnight, featuring a variety of artists and bands.

Some of the other big acts include Kygo, Alexisonfire, Logic, Snoop Dogg, Wu-Tang Clan, CHVRCHES, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, America, Taking Back Sunday and T-Pain.

Pussy Riot, Gone West ft. Colbie Caillat, The Sheepdogs and K'Naan will also be making appearances in the capital this summer. You can find the full list here.

Bluesfest runs from July 4th to the 14th at Lebreton Flats. A one day pre-sale for full festival passes happens on March 7th, starting at 10:00 am. General tickets go on sale March 8th.