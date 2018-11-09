Backstreet Boys are back and coming to Bluesfest
Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, and AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys, perform "Don't go Breaking My Heart" at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Published Friday, November 9, 2018 12:13PM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 9, 2018 1:09PM EST
Backstreet's Back! The Backstreet Boys are coming to Ottawa next summer, playing Bluesfest on July 14. The band will close out the annual music festival.
On Friday, the popular boy band announced dates for their DNA World Tour, which kicks off in Europe in May. The band will be playing Montreal on July 15 and Toronto on July 17.
The band also released a new single 'Chances' on Friday. The song is written by Ryan Tedder and Canadian superstar Shawn Mendes.
The full Bluesfest lineup will be announced in February.