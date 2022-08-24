Back-to-school shopping adding up with inflated prices
Parents are being sent back to math class as they add up their bills shopping for back to school items.
At White Pines Books and Children's Boutique in Arnprior, Ont., the shelves are stocked with back to school supplies, but inflation is making going back to the classroom an expensive venture.
"This year I hear a lot of talk about backpacks and everybody wants a nice back to school outfit," sassy JJ Davis at White Pines Books.
"Two young families came in and spent about $200 on back to school. If they're getting one outfit they're spending like $80."
With less than two weeks left until kids are back in the classroom, parents like Melissa Archambault have yet to start shopping.
Shoes, clothes, backpacks, and lunch boxes are all on the list for three children.
"For the three of them it's probably going to be $300 or $400 for clothes and shoes alone."
Many families will be looking to save where they can. After the province deemed them no longer mandatory, some say masks were the first item off their lists.
"Hopefully we can cut costs down in some way," says Roxanne Perreault, who will be shopping for two school-aged kids.
"I'm thinking maybe less crayons or I'm thinking maybe I'll buy a pack of markers this year instead of crayons. We'll try and compromise where we can."
Regardless, it will be an expensive summer for those returning to the classroom. And as anticipation for a new school year climbs, so too do the prices of school supplies.
"I'm anticipating that we'll probably have to spend at least $300 with clothes and supplies, I think it's going to be quite expensive," says Perreault.
"It's hard to find a kids outfit for under $20 right now."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What Canadians need to know about COVID-19 and Omicron ahead of the fall, winter months
With both cases of COVID-19 and influenza expected to rise this fall and winter, some experts say figuring out which illness is which could be challenging.
Here's what the average restaurant tip percentage is across Canada
Canadians are tipping their servers and bartenders more compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to a survey conducted by Restaurants Canada, although tipping behaviours still vary across provinces.
Group files constitutional challenge of ArriveCan app in Federal Court
A constitutional rights group has launched a legal challenge of a federal requirement that travellers to Canada use the ArriveCan app.
Theft of Churchill portrait from Chateau Laurier 'not just a burglary,' former FBI agent says
The theft of an iconic portrait of Winston Churchill from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel was likely an 'inside job,' a former FBI art crime investigator told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday.
Wintry weather in northern parts of Canada a 'gentle reminder' of upcoming colder seasons
Wintry weather in some parts of Northern Canada aren’t an indicator of what the winter season will look like but rather a reminder of its arrival, experts say.
Hospitalization rates for accidental cannabis poisoning in kids increased two times more in provinces that legalized edibles: study
Three provinces that legalized cannabis edibles in early 2020 saw an increase in accidental cannabis poisonings among children aged 0-9 that was more than double that of Quebec, where edibles are prohibited, according to a new Canadian study.
Some universities across Canada requiring masks despite provincial health orders
Universities that require masks on campus are in the minority as the fall semester and the prospect of another wave of COVID-19 infections loom.
Canada reiterates support for Ukraine on six-month anniversary of Russian invasion
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Wednesday Canada needs to remain steadfast in its support of Ukraine, as the country marked its Independence Day and the six-month anniversary of Russia's invasion.
Day parole extended for Michael White, convicted of killing pregnant wife in 2005
An Edmonton man convicted of killing his pregnant wife and dumping her body in a ditch more than 15 years ago has been granted another six months of day parole.
Atlantic
-
'I want to apologize for the RCMP,' Commissioner Lucki tells N.S. shooting probe
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki apologized Wednesday for her force's failure to meet public expectations during the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, saying she hopes trust will return with time.
-
Nova Scotia justice minister dismisses RCMP assertion of chronic underfunding
Nova Scotia's justice minister isn't buying assertions by senior Mounties at the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting that his province chronically underfunds the RCMP for policing services.
-
Face masks not required at N.B. public schools this year: province
A spokesperson for the New Brunswick Department of Education told CTV News late Wednesday afternoon that masks will not be mandatory for the coming school year.
Toronto
-
Ontario CEO who implemented 'work from anywhere' policy says it's completely changed her views on work
“We think that in person connection matters,” Ontario CEO Erin Bury said. “It just doesn't have to be daily or in an office."
-
Ontario boy hospitalized 10 days after accident with button battery
An Ontario mother is speaking out after an accident involving a lithium button battery left her four-year-old son hospitalized for 10 days.
-
Gas prices in Toronto are 'bottoming out,' set to rise in coming days: analyst
Drivers should fill up their tanks today before gas prices are set to rise once again in the Greater Toronto Area, according to one gas analyst.
Montreal
-
No means spared to 'restore order' in Montreal amid gun violence: Legault
After two men were shot and killed in broad daylight Tuesday in Montreal, Quebec Premier Francois Legault said action will be taken to quell gun violence in the city.
-
Montreal school board launching new English school that is completely online
As the start of the new school season is less than a week away, a Montreal school board is set to launch a new virtual school for select students who want to take their learning online.
-
Quebec health officials optimistic about new school year as booster eligibility expands
Quebec health officials say parents concerned about COVID-19 should have peace of mind when sending their kids to school in the fall.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury marks Ukrainian Independence Day
Wednesday marks Ukrainian Independence Day, an event typically marked by celebrations and parades. As a way to recognize the Ukrainian community in Sudbury, a flag raising was held at Tom Davies Square.
-
OPP cleared in shooting death of woman in Burk's Falls
Ontario Provincial Police in Burk's Falls have been cleared in the shooting death of a woman who came at them with a knife in August of 2021.
-
Traffic on Sudbury's Lasalle Blvd. plunges as motorists prefer Maley Drive
A new study has found that overall vehicle traffic – and especially heavy trucks – has dropped substantially on Lasalle Boulevard in Greater Sudbury following the opening of Maley Drive.
London
-
'A very gruesome discovery': Mechanic discovers body in vehicle at used car lot
Sargis Oushana knew something was wrong as soon as he got close to a vehicle on the Piccadilly Motors lot in London, Ont. Oushana is an apprentice mechanic and says his concerns started with a smell and then when he noticed a cluster of flies. He cracked the vehicle door open and confirmed his worst fear.
-
Pedestrian struck by passing vehicle on Highway 401: Oxford OPP
OPP are searching for the driver who failed to stay at the scene of a collision after a pedestrian was struck on Highway 401 early Wednesday morning.
-
Apple TV series filming Wednesday in downtown London, Ont.
It’s production day on Richmond Street. From a 181st Street subway station, to retro taxis and a phone booth, London is now sitting in for 1970s New York City in the Apple TV series "Improbable Valentine."
Winnipeg
-
Five Manitobans convicted of breaking COVID-19 gathering restrictions
Five Manitobans have been convicted of repeatedly violating COVID-19 public health orders.
-
Out-of-province partnerships to speed up hip, knee replacements for Manitobans: task force
Three recently inked partnerships with out-of-province clinics will help hundreds of Manitobans waiting on hip and knee replacement surgeries access care quicker.
-
'A catch-all excuse': WestJet court compensation case makes travellers uneasy
Air travellers in Canada are paying close attention to a legal battle that some worry could set a precedent on compensation around last-minute flight cancellations and staffing shortages.
Kitchener
-
'It’s tiring for us': Guelph Black Heritage Society faces string of vandalism
From cut phone lines to feces left at the building’s front doors, the Guelph Black Heritage Society says they’ve once again been the target of vandalism.
-
Woolwich mayor apologizes for handling of rainbow crosswalk debate
The Mayor of Woolwich Township is apologizing for the way she handled a council meeting during which a councillor made comments about the LGBTQ2S+ community.
-
Fatal collision closes eastbound lanes on Highway 403
A fatal collision on Wednesday has closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 403 east of Woodstock, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
Calgary
-
'I don't feel great about it': Calgary police chief reflects on 97 shootings
Calgary's chief of police addressed the city's recent gun violence on Wednesday, admitting the amount of shootings so far this year is "fairly unprecedented" and "problematic."
-
'A catch-all excuse': WestJet court compensation case makes travellers uneasy
Air travellers in Canada are paying close attention to a legal battle that some worry could set a precedent on compensation around last-minute flight cancellations and staffing shortages.
-
Riverbend residents, drivers irked by adaptive roadway pilot
Local residents and drivers are annoyed by a three-week pilot project that sees 18 Street S.E. through Riverbend drop down to two lanes from four.
Saskatoon
-
'I’m tired of the pointing fingers': STC Chief urges for empathy to solve homelessness
Saskatoon Tribal Chief Mark Arcand spoke to attendees of a North Saskatoon Business Association luncheon regarding a downtown homeless shelter.
-
Sask. police investigate homicide at Prince Albert care home
Prince Albert Police Service were made aware of an assault at a care home in the 700 block of 28th St. East in Prince Albert that took place on Aug. 14.
-
Robberies in Saskatoon up 117 per cent: SPS report
Theft, domestic disputes, and property crime is on the rise in Saskatoon.
Edmonton
-
'A regrettable situation': Councillors vote to close Scona Pool
Edmonton's executive committee has voted to close the city's oldest operating community pool. In a 4-1 vote, councillors, including Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, voted to close Scona Pool due to the building's worsening condition and growing repair costs.
-
Charges laid in connection with events leading up to police shooting near Smoky Lake
One person has been charged in connection with an incident near Smoky Lake that led to a fatal police shooting.
-
Hockey Edmonton working on plan to address hockey culture in light of Hockey Canada allegations
A new hockey season is around the corner and for Hockey Edmonton it’s also about a fresh start.
Vancouver
-
Absence of 1 crewmember cancels BC Ferries sailings; mechanical issue on other route
The absence of a single crewmember prompted the cancellation of some BC Ferries sailings Wednesday, while others were cancelled due to mechanical issues.
-
$118M in 'stabilization funding' on the way for family doctors in B.C., minister says
The B.C. Ministry of Health and Doctors of B.C. will provide $118 million in 'stabilization funding' over four months to help primary-care providers in the province stay open, officials announced Wednesday.
-
CBSA seizes almost 900 kg of cannabis it says was being exported illegally from Delta, B.C.
Canadian border officers recently seized nearly 900 kilograms of cannabis they say were bound for illegal export in Delta, B.C.
Regina
-
Sask. government amended its trespassing act ahead of dispute with Ottawa
The Government of Saskatchewan amended its provincial trespassing act ahead of its ongoing dispute with the federal government.
-
Okanese First Nation intends to take over sovereign control of child and family welfare services
With a declaration to Indigenous Services Canada (ISC), Okanese First Nation took an important step for the community as it works towards control of child and family welfare services on and off reserve.
-
Man facing animal cruelty charges after cat found dead: Regina police
A 29-year-old man is facing animal cruelty charges after a stolen cat was found dead in northwest Regina.