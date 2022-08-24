Back-to-school shopping adding up with inflated prices

ARNPRIOR, Ont. -

Parents are being sent back to math class as they add up their bills shopping for back to school items.

At White Pines Books and Children's Boutique in Arnprior, Ont., the shelves are stocked with back to school supplies, but inflation is making going back to the classroom an expensive venture.

"This year I hear a lot of talk about backpacks and everybody wants a nice back to school outfit," sassy JJ Davis at White Pines Books.

"Two young families came in and spent about $200 on back to school. If they're getting one outfit they're spending like $80."

With less than two weeks left until kids are back in the classroom, parents like Melissa Archambault have yet to start shopping.

Shoes, clothes, backpacks, and lunch boxes are all on the list for three children.

"For the three of them it's probably going to be $300 or $400 for clothes and shoes alone."

Many families will be looking to save where they can. After the province deemed them no longer mandatory, some say masks were the first item off their lists.

"Hopefully we can cut costs down in some way," says Roxanne Perreault, who will be shopping for two school-aged kids.

"I'm thinking maybe less crayons or I'm thinking maybe I'll buy a pack of markers this year instead of crayons. We'll try and compromise where we can."

Regardless, it will be an expensive summer for those returning to the classroom. And as anticipation for a new school year climbs, so too do the prices of school supplies.

"I'm anticipating that we'll probably have to spend at least $300 with clothes and supplies, I think it's going to be quite expensive," says Perreault.

"It's hard to find a kids outfit for under $20 right now."