OTTAWA -- Starting Wednesday, Aug. 19, students at two Ottawa schools in the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est (CECCE) will be back to class.

Students at Brenard-Grandmaître elementary school and Jonathan-Pitre elementary school begin classes two weeks ahead of the remainder of the board. The CECCE says the first of school for all other schools in the board is Sept. 3.

It is compulsory for parents or guardians to do a daily self-test for COVID-19 symptoms with their children before they can attend classes.

Backpacks will be allowed, but with minimal personal items. A personal water bottle should be provided, as water fountains will be off-limits to drinking.

Masks are mandatory for all children in grades 4 and up, and recommended for kindergarten to grade 3.

Elementary students in the CECCE will be in class full-time, five days per week. Students will be grouped into a cohort and only these same cohorts will be in contact all day long, including during the periods such as music, and physical education, as well as during recess and the lunch period.

Whenever possible, only one full teacher is assigned per class.

Recess, lunch and restroom breaks are staggered throughout the day or areas will be designated for each cohort of students to limit the number of people circulating in the school at the same time.

Students will be required to wash their hands frequently, including upon arrival at school, before and after meals and snacks, and whenever returning from outside.