OTTAWA -- It's been one week since indoor dining rooms and gyms reopened in Ottawa, but some businesses say the return hasn’t come with the boost they had hoped for.

"There is a little bit of worry from the language of the government," said Ashley Mathieu, owner of Anytime Fitness on Kent Street downtown.

At Mathieu’s gym, the reopening on Nov. 7 following the 28-day modified Stage 2 has not gone as smoothly. Some people have put their memberships on pause as many just aren’t yet ready to return.

"The excitement wasn’t as much, and it seems like it could possibly be that fear right now of the unknown," said Mathieu. "We’ve tried to put out to our members that it’s a safe place to be and it’s okay to come back."

According to the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, 60 per cent of Ottawa entrepreneurs have seen further declines in revenue due to fear associated with the second wave of the pandemic.

"The fear of COVID-19 remains very strong and that’s having it’s own outcome," said Dan Kelly, President and CEO of CFIB.

Many restaurants too have faced challenges, as new restrictions have proven difficult.

"It’s hard, for us it’s a sports bar, so people come in to watch an 8 o’clock game and have to do last call by 8:45,” said Steve Ryan, owner of The Senate Tavern.

"A table of five walk in and your like okay well I can seat two here and three there and they’re kind of looking at you like what’s the difference, and you just say that’s the way it’s gotta go," added Johny Bonney from the King Eddy.

Ottawa is currently in the "Orange-Restrict" zone, which includes last call at 9 p.m., establishments closing at 10 p.m. and a maximum of six people seated at a table.

As the threat of another lockdown looms, following a warning from the province Friday, that too has small businesses concerned.

"When you close down restaurants and gathering spaces that are doing it in a safe manor, you're really just pushing them into an unsafe way," said Ryan.

"A lot of people are losing everything because of this pandemic and i don’t think there’s enough being done to help those people," added Mathieu.