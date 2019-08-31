Baby among those injured in Gatineau fire
Flames spread outside a home in Gatineau August 31, 2019. / Submitted photo
CTV Ottawa
Published Saturday, August 31, 2019 12:20PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 31, 2019 3:02PM EDT
Gatineau Police are investigating an overnight fire that injured five people, including three children.
Fire crews were called to Paluck Street in the Buckingham area around 2 a.m.
Police say of those injured, one adult and two children have serious injuries. Officials confirm a three-month-old is in critical condition; discovered on scene unresponsive, in life-threatening condition. A 31-year-old man, 28-year-old woman, 20-month-old child and 12-year-old were taken to hospital with injuries sustained in the fire.
The fire is believed to have started in a pick-up truck on the driveway outside the home; neighbours say the family lived in the home for 8 years.
Police remain on scene with investigators. The cause of the fire is not known.
Gatineau Fire estimates damage at approximately $53,775.