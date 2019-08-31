

CTV Ottawa





Gatineau Police are investigating an overnight fire that injured five people, including three children.

Fire crews were called to Paluck Street in the Buckingham area around 2 a.m.

Police say of those injured, one adult and two children have serious injuries. Officials confirm a three-month-old is in critical condition; discovered on scene unresponsive, in life-threatening condition. A 31-year-old man, 28-year-old woman, 20-month-old child and 12-year-old were taken to hospital with injuries sustained in the fire.

Criminal investigation underway after a fire in Gatineau involving a couple and three children; neighbours say a newborn has passed away from injuries sustained in the fire ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ pic.twitter.com/WqNIp9yQ9S — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) August 31, 2019

The fire is believed to have started in a pick-up truck on the driveway outside the home; neighbours say the family lived in the home for 8 years.

Police remain on scene with investigators. The cause of the fire is not known.

Gatineau Fire estimates damage at approximately $53,775.