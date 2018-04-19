

CTV Ottawa





Béatrice-Desloges High School is closed today after some staff members received a threatening email.

The Conseil des écoles catholiques du centre-est posted a message on the school's website saying, "This morning, some staff members received an e-mail that raised a potential threat to the safety of Béatrice-Desloges students and staff. As a result, the decision was made to cancel transportation for the day and the school will be closed."

The board says parents can pick up students at école de la Découverte.

Ottawa Police are investigating.

