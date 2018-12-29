

An Aylmer woman is hoping to have a roof over her home in time for the New Year.

Linda Giraldeau’s home and barns were destroyed by the September tornadoes.

“Mother Nature is not helping up, tornado, and ice snow. We got it all this year!” Giraldeau says.

She was forced to live in an RV on the property for almost 3 months, before living at a friend’s house during the winter.

She says it has been a long process getting the right paper work in order to rebuild the home.

“I wish I had my house. I wish I had a roof. We had to wait a bit longer for the permit but this is it,” she says.

Finally on December 21st, the city of Gatineau granted the construction permit.

“It was a lot of steps to follow that we didn’t know we had to follow at first but this is it. We got it as a Christmas gift on December 21.”

Linda’s sister Chantal says the first thing is to replace the roof. She is hoping to do so by the New Year as a gift for her sister. “I promised a Christmas tree a wreath and roof for Christmas! It won’t be for Christmas. I’d like to have it before the end of the year so we start a brand new year 2019 with a brand new roof and move forward.”

But they need help- so they have put the call out for volunteers to help Sunday.

“People think tornado has passed, but we are living the reality,” she says. “We don’t want a mansion we just want a roof... we just want a house back for her.”

Linda Giraldeau is not covered by insurance. Chantal is managing a Facebook page and a Go Fund Me page.

Click here for a link to the Facebook page for information on volunteers.

Here for the Go Fund Me Page.

As of December 11, the city of Gatineau delivered 14 demolition certificates for a total of 113 housing and 12 renovation permits for a total of 668 housing.