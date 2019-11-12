

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





CHALK RIVER, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a smash-and-grab theft from a Royal Canadian Legion branch in Chalk River.

Police say someone broke into the Legion early Sunday morning.

The allegations are as follows: At approximately 2:00 a.m. Nov. 10, someone used a front-end loader police believe had just been stolen from the nearby Baggs Road landfill to smash through the front doors of the building on Legion St. The suspect or suspects then used the loader to steal the ATM.

The loader was found a short distance away, but the ATM has yet to be recovered. It’s not known how much money was in the machine.

The OPP's Forensic Identification Services (FIS) is assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-732-3332 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.