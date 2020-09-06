OTTAWA -- The inaugural season for Atlético Ottawa has ended.

The brand new Canadian Premier League team was eliminated from the Island Games in Charlottetown, PEI on Sunday in a 2-0 loss to the Halifax Wanderers.

The Ottawa club finished its first ever season with a record of two wins, two draws, and three losses.

At a post-game press conference, Coach Miguel Ángel Ferrer Martínez, better known as "Mista", thanked fans for their support.

"We are proud of all of you and we're waiting for the next year to have a better result, and we're happy for your support and thank you for everything," Mista said.

Mista said Atlético is proud of its players.

"We're extremely proud of them," he said in Spanish through assistant coach Fabian Troche. "Coming into this season, we were a question mark, both internally and externally, and I think we showed that we're a team. We leave as a team and I think they should be proud and, on our end, we're extremely proud of their development throughout this tournament. I think we showed glimpses of great football. The main thing is that they leave better than when they came and that's what we're happy about."

Troche also thanked the fans.

"For the fans back home, thank you for your support, for the watch parties and everything. This was a tough year, both for us on the field and for our families and also for you guys back home as well," he said. "Hopefully, in 2021, we'll be able to live it with you and have your support live."

The 2020 CPL season, which was supposed to start in April, was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic to a brief tournament in Charlottetown called the Island Games, which began Aug. 13. This year marked the first season for Atlético Ottawa, which is the league's first expansion team.

Atlético player Ben Fisk told the postgame press conference on Sunday that there's a lot the team can be proud of.

"Right now it hurts a lot but I'm extremely proud of my teammates, our staff, of everyone behind the scenes at the club," Fisk said. "We've shown a lot of what we're capable of. Once the loss today passes, I think we'll look back on the tournament and there's a lot to be proud of and a lot to look forward to moving forward with this team as well."

Fisk call the inaugural season a success despite the elimination and said he looks forward to 2021.

"We really are building something special in Ottawa," he said. "We have fans that have never seen us play live and they're supporting us and sending us messages every day of encouragement and showing up to an empty TD Place to watch our games and support us. I don't think you have to look much farther than that to see what we're building here."