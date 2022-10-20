Atletico Ottawa ready to host second leg of CPL semifinal

Like many Ottawa Atletico supporters, Bryce Crossman is counting down the days until the team hosts Pacific FC for the second leg of the CPL semi-final.

“That’s our home right there…section W,” says Crossman, pointing to the south side of TD Place.

“I was here yesterday to do measurements to see if I could, I’m planning a sign more than 20 feet tall,” he said.

Crossman is part of the Capital City Supporters Group celebrating the team’s banner year after Atletico Ottawa finished the regular season as the best team in the league. The team is making their first playoff appearance in its three-year history.

“It’s exciting for the city, it’s exciting for the club and I think after the season we’ve had it’s kind of what we deserve,” said Atletico midfielder Ben McKendry.

It's quite the turnaround from 2021, when the team found themselves dead last. But with a new coach and nearly an entirely new roster came a newfound determination.

A tracking board in the team's locker room helped keep them focused, with each win is just a small part of a larger goal.

“It sets a standard for what we want to achieve and if we do those thing we can see more Ws on there then things take care of themselves,” said captain Drew Beckie.

Crucially, the team is already up two away goals in the semis after the first leg. Barring a three-goal collapse they’re poised to host the final for the first time in team history the following weekend.

“We know the job isn’t done,” ssid Crossman. “They got to play well Sunday to be able to make the game on the 30th"