OTTAWA -- Atletico Ottawa’s players and coaches are returning to Ottawa from Spain.

The Canadian Premier League has announced that teams must put a hold on all pre-season training for 14 days. The new season is scheduled to begin on April 11.

Atletico Ottawa had travelled to Atletico Madrid to use the training facilities ahead of the upcoming season.

In a statement, the Canadian Premier League says “Atletico Ottawa players and coaching staff are on their way back to Ottawa. Upon their return they will take all necessary medical and isolation protocols.”

The Government of Canada has issued a Global Travel Advisory, asking Canadians to avoid non-essential travel outside of Canada until further notice. All travellers returning to Canada from anywhere outside of Canada are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return to Canada.