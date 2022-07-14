Atletico Ottawa match postponed due to COVID-19

Atletico Ottawa has postponed its next match due to COVID-19, the team said Thursday.

The home game against Valour FC scheduled for this Sunday has been postponed due to Canadian Premier League COVID protocols “based on advice from medical experts,” a news release said.

The match has been rescheduled for Wednesday, July 20 at 7 p.m. at TD Place.

“We understand this unfortunate turn of events is disappointing to our fans, as it was for our entire team,” said Fernando López, CEO of Atlético Ottawa. “We felt it was the only avenue to ensure the health and safety of our players and staff.”

Tickets already issued for Sunday’s game will be honoured for Wednesday’s match against Valour or can be exchanged for an upcoming 2022 home match, including Ottawa’s match against FC Edmonton on Aug. 7.