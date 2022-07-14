Atletico Ottawa match postponed due to COVID-19

Atletico Ottawa match postponed due to COVID-19

Atletico Ottawa's match on Sunday has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. Atletico Ottawa's match on Sunday has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

