Atletico Ottawa kicks off new season at TD Place

More than 7,000 fans attended Atletico Ottawa's home opener against Halifax on Saturday. Atletico Ottawa and Halifax played to a 1-1 draw. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa) More than 7,000 fans attended Atletico Ottawa's home opener against Halifax on Saturday. Atletico Ottawa and Halifax played to a 1-1 draw. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Five bills to watch as Parliament resumes, kicking off spring push

After a long, cold winter, the nation's capital is starting to thaw and that means the push to the end of the spring sitting of Parliament is upon us. CTVNews.ca takes a look at five bills to keep an eye on, either because they're likely to become priority focuses, or because of the contention surrounding them.

