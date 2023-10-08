Atletico de Madrid helping Ottawa teens succeed on the pitch

The Atlético de Madrid's development program for local teens took to the pitch in Ottawa Sunday against the Carleton Ravens.

The friendly match was a chance for up-and-coming players to test their skills against one of the best university teams in the country.

Kwesi Loney, an assistant coach with Atlético Ottawa and the head director of their development program, says this game is just one of many opportunities provided to youth in the program. Their goal is to help talented amateur players learn and grow, potentially becoming professionals who one day find a spot on teams like Atlético Ottawa.

"We want to make sure players in the city understand there is a clear pathway, whether it be going through the first team Atlético Ottawa directly, or if it's working through Carleton University and then finding your way through there," Loney said. "I think as long as we work together in the city giving young players the opportunity to play and to showcase, we are going to identify the right players to move forward into out first team and make the city proud."

Omar Darwish, who is in first-year business at Carleton, plays midfield with the Ravens. He got his start in the development program, which he says put him on the path to success.

"It's good looking back to see all these players who were in my shoes at one point and they are trying to get that pathway up as well, and it think it will eventually happen for them as well," Darwish said. "They saw me in the program the first couple sessions; you struggle a little, you gradually improve; basically, it got me to where I am today."

Atlético de Madrid plans to expand the program in 2024, giving more young soccer players the chance to learn be challenged and succeed.