    • Athens, Ont. junior hockey player suffers 'potentially life changing' injury after hit from behind

    Mac Spinelli, a junior hockey player in Athens, Ont., has suffered what the team is calling a "potentially life changing" injury, after being hit from behind during a playoff game on Feb. 27.

    "Mac was checked from behind by an opposing player and crashed violently into the boards, fracturing two vertebrae in his neck along with a concussion," the Athens Aeros said in a social media post.

    The Aeros, part of the Eastern Ontario Junior Hockey League, were in Smiths Falls for Game 3 of their series, when Spinelli was hit from behind.

    The team made the post about the 19-year-old defenseman on Friday, 3 days after the injury occurred.

    The Aeros were eliminated from the EOJHL playoffs that night.

    Athens is located approximately 120 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.

    More details to come.

