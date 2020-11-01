OTTAWA -- A post-Halloween horror greeted at least three Ottawa small business owners as they arrived at work the morning after Halloween.

The owners of Vittoria Trattoria, Simply Biscotti and Three Wild Women tell CTV News Ottawa vandals damaged windows at their property, and items were stolen from at least two of the businesses.

At Vittoria Trattoria on Rivergate Way, owner Domenic Santaguida posted a photo of a smashed window on Facebook.

"Not only do we need to battle the city and the weather. Now we have people smashing our windows," said Santaguida.

Ottawa Police confirm to CTV News Ottawa that police were called to Vittoria Trattoria overnight after a window was smashed. The file will be forwarded to the Ottawa Police Break and Enter Unit for further investigation.

Simply Biscotti on Colonnade Road posted photos on Instagram of a damaged window.

"Thank you to whoever decided it would be a great Halloween prank to rob us last night. On top of COVID pressures we were woken up in the middle of the night to a broken door and robbed," said Simply Biscotti on social media.

Owner Rosa Pino tells CTV News Ottawa's Christina Succi that money was stolen from the establishment.

"It's just despicable with everything on right now."

At Three Wild Women on Richmond Road in Westboro, owner Helen Aikenhead tells CTV News Ottawa "a man threw a rock through my door and made off with an armload of clothing."

"Now I have to invest money that I don't have to roll down shutters on my windows and bars on my door."

The owners of both Three Wild Women and Simply Biscotti tell CTV News Ottawa they filed police reports this morning.

Ottawa Police tell CTV News Ottawa there are reports of at least two businesses damaged in Bells Corners overnight.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.