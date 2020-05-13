OTTAWA -- A frost advisory for Ottawa and surrounding regions continues for at least another morning, but the forecast is showing signs that the polar vortex that has been to Ottawa what a cat is to a cardboard box is on the way out.

Tuesday was the coldest May 12 in Ottawa history and the overnight temperature at the Ottawa Airport this May 13 reached a low of -1.7°C at 3 a.m., just edging out the low temperature record of -1.1°C, set in 1949.

The low of -1.7°C also matches a record set at an older Ottawa weather station in 1928. The Airport records date back to 1939.

Those frosty conditions will be quickly replaced by a sunny afternoon with a pleasant high of 14°C, the warmest it's been in about a week; however, Environment Canada is forecasting another below-seasonal low of -2°C overnight into Thursday, with a partly cloudy sky.

After that, we have nowhere to go but up.

Thursday's forecast is mainly cloudy, with a high of 17°C. We could see some rain move in Thursday night—but no flurries—with a low of 8°C (yes, a low on the plus side, for a change!)

Friday's outlook is cloudy with a chance of showers. Saturday could see us back above 20°C.